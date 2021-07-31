Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 2,049.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 442,777 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Zendesk worth $61,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $1,351,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $688,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,545 shares of company stock valued at $25,115,453. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.54.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $130.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.19 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

