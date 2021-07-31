Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $150.52, but opened at $142.64. Zendesk shares last traded at $136.11, with a volume of 20,175 shares traded.

The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.54.

In other news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total value of $200,245.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,865.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $1,351,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at $13,670,989.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,545 shares of company stock worth $25,115,453 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,992,000 after acquiring an additional 130,067 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 19.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Zendesk by 33.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

About Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

