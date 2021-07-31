Zloadr (ZDR) Price Hits $0.71 on Exchanges

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Zloadr has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zloadr has traded down 38.5% against the dollar. One Zloadr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001717 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00054968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.73 or 0.00798430 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00085198 BTC.

ZDR is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

