Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Hits New 1-Year High at $205.09

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $205.09 and last traded at $204.50, with a volume of 2427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 64.4% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Zoetis by 26.3% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

