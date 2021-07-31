Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Zovio in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ ZVO opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62. Zovio has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $81.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zovio will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Zovio by 3.9% in the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Zovio by 50.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Zovio in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the first quarter worth about $3,193,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zovio by 27.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 814,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 173,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

