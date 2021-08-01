$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.21. Hexcel reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Hexcel stock opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.79. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,377,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

