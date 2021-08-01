$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

NYSE:ELF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.61. 436,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,637. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $2,001,546.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,120.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,977 shares of company stock worth $3,061,194. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

