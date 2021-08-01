$0.14 EPS Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million.

OCSL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,330,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,340,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $255,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,292,165 shares in the company, valued at $142,657,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,411. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 150.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCSL opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 101.96%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

