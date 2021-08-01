-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 134.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 26,556 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 55,080 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBSE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 82,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,567. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of -0.01. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

