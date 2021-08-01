-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. Itamar Medical posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itamar Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 56.9% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 120,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 43,734 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth about $633,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 686.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 332,900 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth about $8,981,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth about $2,402,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITMR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. 10,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,485. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.69 million, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.14. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

