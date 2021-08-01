$0.30 EPS Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

VLY opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after buying an additional 4,412,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,134,000 after purchasing an additional 706,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,375,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

