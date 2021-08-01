$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Argus increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

NYSE PEAK opened at $36.97 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 454,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 67.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 32,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 319,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

