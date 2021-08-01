$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Hormel Foods reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at about $5,651,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,689,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRL opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

