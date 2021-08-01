$0.41 EPS Expected for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Vicor reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 215.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

VICR has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $144,866.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,255 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,865. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.61. 136,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,468. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.27. Vicor has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

