$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $707,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 152.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 182.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $20.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.