$0.78 EPS Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. The Bank of Princeton reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPRN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 33,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,967. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

