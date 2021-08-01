$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. Ryerson posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 226.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryerson.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Ryerson stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 87,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,350. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $605.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.59. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 10.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 937,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after buying an additional 85,408 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 150.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 270,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 19.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 65,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryerson (RYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.