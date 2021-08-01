$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%.

NTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NTB stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 163,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

