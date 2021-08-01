$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.92. The Mosaic reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 818.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 13.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 18.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 25.7% in the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 19,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,079,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,163. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Mosaic has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.