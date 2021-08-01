$1.02 EPS Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to post $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.08. Travel + Leisure posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on TNL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TNL stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

