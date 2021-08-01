$1.10 Million in Sales Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will post $1.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 million. Ardelyx posted sales of $1.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $8.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 million to $11.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.40 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $11.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

NASDAQ ARDX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.74. 83,731,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,114,864. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 928,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 810,300 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after buying an additional 479,307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ardelyx by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 360,514 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,184,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

