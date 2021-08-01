$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. PayPal reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.25.

PYPL traded down $7.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,693,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,838. The company has a market capitalization of $323.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.97.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 19,558.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,395,000 after buying an additional 375,513 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,605,000 after buying an additional 191,729 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,285,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

