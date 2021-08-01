$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.38. Standex International posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SXI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE SXI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 53,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,079. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. Standex International has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $108.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Standex International by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 25.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

