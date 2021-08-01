$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $2.17. RenaissanceRe posted earnings of ($2.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 168.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $11.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.19 to $18.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNR shares. decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $152.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.17. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $142.61 and a 52 week high of $191.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,450,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 976,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,466,000 after buying an additional 32,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,112,000 after buying an additional 878,478 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,293,000 after buying an additional 146,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,801,000 after purchasing an additional 45,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

