$1.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to report sales of $1.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.09 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 258.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Huntsman by 173.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Huntsman by 71.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.