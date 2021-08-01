1,015,000 Shares in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $24,950,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $18,513,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $8,005,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $7,723,000.

Shares of Kernel Group stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

