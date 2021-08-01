$155.17 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will report $155.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.10 million. Trustmark reported sales of $182.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $651.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $639.90 million to $663.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $631.27 million, with estimates ranging from $617.40 million to $658.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

TRMK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.02. 203,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,961. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4,203.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 134,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,635,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

