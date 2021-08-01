15,739 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,514,000 after purchasing an additional 58,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 57,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $35.36 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,075 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,909. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

