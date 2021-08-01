18,385 Shares in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,479,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPI opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

