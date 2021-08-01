1,888 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $69,328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after buying an additional 497,311 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $48,389,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 420.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,805,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 669,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,455,000 after buying an additional 278,228 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSK stock opened at $119.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

