1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

1st Source has increased its dividend by 48.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. 1st Source has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect 1st Source to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Shares of SRCE opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.19. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $51.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,112.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,500 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

