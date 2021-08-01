$2.27 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to announce $2.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

The Hershey stock opened at $178.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $182.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $433,800.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,001,095. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

