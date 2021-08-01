$2.66 EPS Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.99. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $3.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after purchasing an additional 129,938 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY stock opened at $197.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $157.05 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

