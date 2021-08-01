$20.40 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post sales of $20.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $52.90 million. argenx reported sales of $8.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $223.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $354.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $217.91 million, with estimates ranging from $105.85 million to $371.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 458.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 69.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in argenx by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in argenx by 38.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of argenx stock opened at $304.43 on Friday. argenx has a 12 month low of $212.66 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.25.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
