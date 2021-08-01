$20.40 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post sales of $20.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $52.90 million. argenx reported sales of $8.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $223.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $354.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $217.91 million, with estimates ranging from $105.85 million to $371.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARGX. Wedbush raised their price objective on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 458.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 69.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in argenx by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in argenx by 38.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $304.43 on Friday. argenx has a 12 month low of $212.66 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.25.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.