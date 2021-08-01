$21.96 Million in Sales Expected for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will announce sales of $21.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.18 million. Howard Bancorp posted sales of $20.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year sales of $87.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.03 million to $88.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $86.53 million, with estimates ranging from $84.69 million to $88.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 24.20%.

HBMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens downgraded Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 509.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 104,994 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBMD stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 74,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,171. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.93. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

