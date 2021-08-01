$238.35 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce sales of $238.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.40 million and the lowest is $198.28 million. Cinemark posted sales of $8.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,557.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

NYSE CNK traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,867,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,184. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

