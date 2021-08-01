301,601 Shares in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 301,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

MSD Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

