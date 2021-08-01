3i Group (LON:III) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Group Plc (LON:III) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,282.50 ($16.76). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,279.50 ($16.72), with a volume of 1,175,244 shares trading hands.

III has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 1,445 ($18.88) to GBX 1,510 ($19.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 3i Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,222.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. 3i Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

In other 3i Group news, insider Julia Wilson sold 18,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($15.56), for a total transaction of £221,478.36 ($289,362.90).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

