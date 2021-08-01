$418.80 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to announce sales of $418.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $397.70 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $389.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.73. 203,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 42.7% during the second quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 17,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,244,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,849,000 after purchasing an additional 230,751 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

