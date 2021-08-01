$424.23 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to post $424.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $426.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $420.90 million. Hilltop reported sales of $604.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

HTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of HTH opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.70. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hilltop by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Hilltop by 2,505.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 82,229 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Hilltop by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hilltop by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

