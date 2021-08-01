$457.80 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report sales of $457.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $466.40 million and the lowest is $447.50 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $373.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,447 shares of company stock valued at $339,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.15. The stock had a trading volume of 629,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

