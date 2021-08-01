4,636 Shares in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000.

NASDAQ PEZ opened at $89.24 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $97.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

