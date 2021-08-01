4,644 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Corning by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after buying an additional 464,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Corning by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 201,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 96,937 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $2,488,422.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,691.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 267,050 shares worth $11,937,191. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

