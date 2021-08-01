52,941 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $64,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth $243,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $886,373.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGO opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

