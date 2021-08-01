58,707 Shares in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Diginex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Diginex during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Diginex during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diginex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diginex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Diginex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,469,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diginex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQOS opened at $5.32 on Friday. Diginex Limited has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

