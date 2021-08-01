5N Plus (VNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.
5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$59.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.23 million.
TSE VNP opened at C$2.66 on Friday. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$1.51 and a 52 week high of C$5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$216.57 million and a P/E ratio of 73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.87.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNP shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.21.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
