6 Meridian Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

6 Meridian trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,282 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $621.63. 1,403,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,632. The stock has a market cap of $296.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $631.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $568.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,892 shares of company stock worth $11,504,948. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

