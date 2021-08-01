6 Meridian Increases Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

6 Meridian raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWY. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,572,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000.

NYSEARCA EWY traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $88.75. 2,781,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,983. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

