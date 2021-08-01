6 Meridian Sells 4,733 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

6 Meridian lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 0.7% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 313.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,702 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 216.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 46,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,571 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 406,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,526,000.

Shares of VPL traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.49. The company had a trading volume of 364,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,552. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $84.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.76.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

