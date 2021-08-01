6 Meridian Sells 784 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

6 Meridian decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,741,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $166.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.70 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

